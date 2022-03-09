Spire Wealth Management Purchases 860 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.12% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $16,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the second quarter valued at $626,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 489.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after buying an additional 84,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock traded up $9.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.63. 3,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,407. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.63. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $167.06 and a 12 month high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.85. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.67.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

