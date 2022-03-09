Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 197.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,790 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 205.9% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 32,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,645,000 after acquiring an additional 21,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,623. The company has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $333.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

