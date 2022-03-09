Spire Wealth Management Raises Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Nasdaq worth $21,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 73.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,212,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,116,000 after buying an additional 514,553 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 0.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 196,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,543,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 283.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

NDAQ stock traded up $3.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.63. 12,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,900. The company has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.93. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.35 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock worth $1,574,018. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

