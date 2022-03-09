Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,984 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Spire Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,984 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned about 0.12% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $17,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $3.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 7,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.15 and its 200 day moving average is $108.34. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.47 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

