Spire Wealth Management Sells 58,509 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,509 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.16% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $23,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 114,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.59. The stock had a trading volume of 7,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,100. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.40. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

