Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,068 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.40% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STXB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 189.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 194,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 127,479 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 69.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 106,636 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 234.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 42,059 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 628,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,357,000 after acquiring an additional 28,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 15.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 208,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,550 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STXB opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.68.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $32.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.17%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STXB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, Director Robert S. Beall purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director H. D. Patel sold 2,276 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $63,159.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,100 shares of company stock worth $705,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, SBA loans, commercial deposit accounts, treasury management services, and retail offerings including consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans, and retail deposit products.

