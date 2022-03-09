Splinterlands (SPS) Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges

Splinterlands (CURRENCY:SPS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Splinterlands coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000764 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Splinterlands has traded flat against the US dollar. Splinterlands has a total market capitalization of $36.07 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of Splinterlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00042129 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,707.57 or 0.06435227 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42,090.35 or 1.00038285 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00041117 BTC.

Splinterlands’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,187,459 coins. Splinterlands’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

