Splintershards (SPS) Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Splintershards (CURRENCY:SPS) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 9th. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. Splintershards has a market cap of $57.94 million and $1.09 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 (C98) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003180 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007190 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Covid Token (COVIDTOKEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Splintershards

SPS is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 606,915,954 coins and its circulating supply is 487,023,516 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

