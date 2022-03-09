Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.44

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 2912551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283,547 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,879,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,903,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $5,893,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 342,582 shares in the last quarter.
About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF)
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.