Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.44

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.44 and last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 2912551 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CEF. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,370,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283,547 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,879,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,903,000. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $5,893,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 575,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 342,582 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.