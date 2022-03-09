Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $987.00

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Squirrel Finance has a market cap of $71,429.14 and approximately $987.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000344 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 494,909 coins and its circulating supply is 494,801 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official website is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Squirrel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Squirrel Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

