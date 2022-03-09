SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $18.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99.

SSE Company Profile (Get Rating)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

