SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $21.79

SSE plc (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and traded as low as $20.84. SSE shares last traded at $21.38, with a volume of 130,332 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SSEZY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. HSBC lowered SSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SSE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $21.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3226 per share. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

SSE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

SSE Plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Retail, and Wholesale. The Networks segment includes electricity distribution, electricity transmission, and gas distribution. The Retail segment comprises the business energy, airtricity, and enterprise.

