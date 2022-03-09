SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Shares Gap Down to $21.35

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.35, but opened at $20.27. SSR Mining shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 37,292 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SSRM. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of SSR Mining from C$28.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $17.05.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from SSR Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in SSR Mining by 25.0% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 363,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after buying an additional 119,648 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 187,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

