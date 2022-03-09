S&T (ETR:SANT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.22

S&T AG (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €11.22 ($12.20) and last traded at €12.14 ($13.20), with a volume of 576599 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €11.46 ($12.46).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on shares of S&T in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($32.61) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on shares of S&T in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The company has a market capitalization of $802.41 million and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

