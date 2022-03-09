StableXSwap Hits Market Capitalization of $8.58 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. StableXSwap has a total market cap of $8.58 million and $21.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, StableXSwap has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One StableXSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001538 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,887.41 or 1.00049581 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00072017 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001201 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00021294 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001908 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StableXSwap Profile

StableXSwap is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . StableXSwap’s official message board is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableXSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableXSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableXSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

