Stacey Onnen Sells 16,784 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) insider Stacey Onnen sold 16,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $390,395.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.50. The company had a trading volume of 653,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,209. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $59.77.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 44.57%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 3.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 48,785 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,772,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in eXp World by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in eXp World by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 294,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of eXp World from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

