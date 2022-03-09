Stakenet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $68,391.00 (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 9th. Stakenet has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $68,391.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stakenet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Stakenet has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Stakenet alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $98.77 or 0.00235269 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011251 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003751 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000771 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001549 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00036109 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00096553 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 128,643,123 coins and its circulating supply is 125,104,078 coins. Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakenet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakenet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakenet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.