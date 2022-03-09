Standard Protocol (STND) Trading Down 14.1% Over Last Week

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000579 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $3.08 million and $346,476.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00042995 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,605.68 or 0.06575747 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.61 or 1.00161581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00041776 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

