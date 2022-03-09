Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) CAO Sells $511,611.24 in Stock

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,506,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,088. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $149.03 and a one year high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 496,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,101,000 after purchasing an additional 50,158 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

