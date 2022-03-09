Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) PT Lowered to $140.00 at Bank of America

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 9.40% from the company’s previous close.

SWK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $209.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.80.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $5.43 on Wednesday, hitting $154.52. The company had a trading volume of 36,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,370. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $149.03 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

