Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$76.09.

STN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial raised Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares raised Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC upped their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$85.00 target price on Stantec and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of STN stock opened at C$61.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.00. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of C$51.64 and a fifty-two week high of C$73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

In other Stantec news, Director Stuart Lerner sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.19, for a total value of C$203,398.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$520,991.11. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.81, for a total value of C$618,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,627,576.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,818 shares of company stock worth $4,117,595.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

