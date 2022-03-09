State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $4.95 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MKTX. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $412.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $424.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.89.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $340.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.25. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $321.17 and a one year high of $546.16. The company has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 0.44.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The business had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.36%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

