State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

MGM stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

MGM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 5,628 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $248,363.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $141,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock valued at $207,140,365. 5.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

