State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,655,000 after purchasing an additional 847,708 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 613,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

NYSE:EIX opened at $65.17 on Wednesday. Edison International has a one year low of $54.14 and a one year high of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.29.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.