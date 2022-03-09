State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 8,343 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,343 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after purchasing an additional 47,196 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $16,430,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $1,485,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth $305,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

In related news, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $780,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,689 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $50.28 on Wednesday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.10.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

