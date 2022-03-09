Stellar Hits Market Capitalization of $4.62 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a total market capitalization of $4.62 billion and $344.47 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.06 or 0.00245760 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.22 or 0.00187082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00042572 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000971 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00027172 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,751.74 or 0.06498547 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,788,121 coins and its circulating supply is 24,561,559,887 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Stellar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

