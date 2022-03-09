Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO) Stock Price Down 16.1%

Shares of Steppe Gold Ltd. (TSE:STGO – Get Rating) traded down 16.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.34 and last traded at C$1.41. 120,315 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 50,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.61. The firm has a market cap of C$100.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.32.

About Steppe Gold (TSE:STGO)

Steppe Gold Ltd. acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metals in Mongolia. Its principal project is the Altan Tsagaan Ovoo gold and silver project comprising one mining license covering an area of approximately 5,492.63 hectares located in the territory of Tsagaan Ovoo soum, Dornod province of Eastern Mongolia; and Uudam Khundii property that covers an area of 14,397 hectares located in Ulaanbaatar, Bayankhongor Province.

