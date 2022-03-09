stETH (Lido) Market Cap Reaches $4.76 Billion (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for about $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and approximately $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00042204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,708.74 or 0.06462672 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,854.98 or 0.99860001 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00041311 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00044631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

