Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on STVN. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €25.69 ($27.92).

NYSE STVN opened at €15.41 ($16.75) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($31.72).

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at $2,607,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $55,213,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at about $9,891,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth about $5,062,000. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

