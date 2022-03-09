Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Citigroup

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $27.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.69 ($27.92).

NYSE:STVN opened at €15.41 ($16.75) on Wednesday. Stevanato Group has a 12 month low of €14.38 ($15.63) and a 12 month high of €29.18 ($31.72). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of €22.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $23,582,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth $20,624,000. Institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

