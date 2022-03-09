Steven Cakebread Sells 31,127 Shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CFO Steven Cakebread sold 31,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $163,416.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steven Cakebread also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Steven Cakebread sold 10,735 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $111,321.95.

Shares of NYSE:YEXT traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.37. 13,058,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,875,762. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $16.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.51 million, a P/E ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Yext in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 9.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 13.1% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 796,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 92,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 130.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

