Steven W. Moster Buys 3,304 Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Stock

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) CEO Steven W. Moster bought 3,304 shares of Viad stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $96,113.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:VVI traded up $3.45 on Wednesday, reaching $32.20. 29,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,545. The company has a market cap of $662.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.90. Viad Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.32). Viad had a negative return on equity of 73.12% and a negative net margin of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.11) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad Corp will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VVI. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Viad from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sidoti cut shares of Viad from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 3.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,419,000 after purchasing an additional 58,972 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Viad by 48.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viad by 43.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Viad by 2.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

