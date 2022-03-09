Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV)

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 62.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on Energy Vault in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NRGV opened at $11.69 on Wednesday. Energy Vault has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

Energy Vault develops sustainable energy storage solutions designed to utility-scale energy storage for grid resiliency. The company’s proprietary, gravity-based Energy Storage Technology and the Energy Storage Management and Integration Platform are intended to help utilities, independent power producers and large industrial energy users.

