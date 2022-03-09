Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Downgraded by Truist Financial to “Hold”

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SFIX. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of SFIX opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,069,286 shares of company stock worth $19,442,269. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 19,336 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 98,543.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

