Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Barclays

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $22.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SFIX. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $69.20. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 222,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

