Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 11,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $221,737.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,069,286 shares of company stock worth $19,442,269. Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

