Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 27.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $19.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.44.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 222,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,069,286 shares of company stock worth $19,442,269. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 36.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after buying an additional 19,336 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 41.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 23.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 98,543.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.