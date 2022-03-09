Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Stitch Fix updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.86. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 162.8% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 60,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

