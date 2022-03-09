Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $9.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 18.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SFIX. UBS Group started coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $69.20.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth about $25,974,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,087,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $578,000. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

