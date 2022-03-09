Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for March, 9th (ANIK, ITPOF, VFF, VLD, VLDR, VNO, VRA, WEAV, XPOF, YEXT)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, March 9th:

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was downgraded by analysts at Barrington Research from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Get Anika Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Velodyne Lidar Inc. is a lidar technology providing real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems. Velodyne Lidar Inc., formerly known as Graf Industrial Corp., is based in HOUSTON. “

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Vornado have outperformed its industry in the past three months. The estimate revisions trend for 2022 funds from operations (FFO) per share indicates a favorable outlook, with estimates moving north. Amid the significant government stimulus and an improvement in conditions across the office-leasing market, Vornado is well-poised to benefit from the emerging trend, given its ability to offer top-quality office spaces. Its diversified tenant base that includes several industry bellwethers will keep driving steady cash flows. However, the intense competition from developers, owners and operators of office properties and other commercial real estate, including the sublease space available from its tenants, poses a challenge. Also, the pandemic-led decline in rental income, retail store closures and tenant bankruptcies act as headwinds.”

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $5.25 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $16.50.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $92.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zoom shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Its growth in the Online business, which represents half of revenues, has been slower than the enterprise business due to the impact of the pandemic. Moreover, acute competition from the likes of Microsoft and Cisco in the video-communication space does not bode well. However, Zoom gained significant traction from the coronavirus-induced remote-working and strong demand for Zoom Phone in fourth-quarter fiscal 2022. The company’s subscriber base jumped year-over-year. Enterprise customer base also grew rapidly. Easy to deploy, use, manage and solid scalability continue making Zoom’s software more popular among its customers. The company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. The company’s strong free cash-flow generating ability is noteworthy.”

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.