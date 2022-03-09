Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 9th (AMVMF, ASHTY, BMO, BNS, CFF, CLLNY, CR, DOL, ERO, EVTZF)

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 9th:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from €35.00 ($38.04) to €50.00 ($54.35). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,900 ($64.20) to GBX 4,950 ($64.86).

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$160.00 to C$156.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$103.00 to C$105.00.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$2.50.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from €65.00 ($70.65) to €64.00 ($69.57). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$68.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$16.50 to C$17.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.50.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$18.50.

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64).

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.48) to €22.00 ($23.91). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $11.00 to $9.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$108.00.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) was given a C$3.75 target price by analysts at Laurentian.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$152.00 to C$151.00.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.50.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its target price increased by Laurentian from C$1.00 to C$1.50.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$1.80 to C$2.15.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$23.50.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$29.00 to C$24.00.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) was given a C$23.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 400 to CHF 320.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

