Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 9th (AMVMF, ASHTY, BMO, BNS, CFF, CLLNY, CR, DOL, ERO, EVTZF)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 9th:

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from €35.00 ($38.04) to €50.00 ($54.35). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 4,900 ($64.20) to GBX 4,950 ($64.86).

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)

had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$160.00 to C$156.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$103.00 to C$105.00.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$2.75 to C$2.50.

Cellnex Telecom (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from €65.00 ($70.65) to €64.00 ($69.57). The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$4.50 to C$5.00.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$60.00 to C$68.00.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00.

Evertz Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$16.50 to C$17.25. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$50.00 to C$53.00.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$20.00 to C$19.50.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$19.50 to C$18.50.

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64).

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.48) to €22.00 ($23.91). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Airspan Networks (NYSE:MIMO) had its target price trimmed by Barrington Research from $11.00 to $9.00.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$110.00 to C$108.00.

Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) was given a C$3.75 target price by analysts at Laurentian.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$152.00 to C$151.00.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$16.00 to C$18.00.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.50.

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its target price increased by Laurentian from C$1.00 to C$1.50.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$1.80 to C$2.15.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$23.50.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$29.00 to C$24.00.

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) was given a C$23.00 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from CHF 400 to CHF 320.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$28.00.

