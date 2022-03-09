Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 9th (AB, AGTI, AHEXY, ALGS, AMAL, ANIOY, ASO, ATER, ITP, NHK)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 9th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Financial Corp. is the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank is a full-service commercial bank and a chartered trust company. It provides commercial banking and trust services nationally and offers products and services to both commercial and retail customers. Amalgamated Financial Corp., formerly known as Amalgamated Bank, is based in NEW YORK. “

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Acerinox, S.A. is engaged in production and selling stainless steel. The Company also offers slabs, billets, black coils, sheets, angles and bars. It operates primarily in Spain, USA, South Africa and Malaysia. Acerinox, S.A. is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. provides sporting goods and outdoor recreation retailers principally in the United States. The company’s product assortment focuses on outdoor, apparel, footwear and sports & recreation. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is based in KATY, Texas. “

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aterian Inc. is a technology-enabled consumer products platform which builds, acquires and partners with e-commerce brands by harnessing proprietary software and an agile supply chain to create selling consumer products. Aterian Inc., formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. Scotiabank currently has C$40.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$38.00.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a tender rating. CIBC currently has C$40.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$36.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK). Laurentian Bank of Canada issued a buy rating and a C$3.75 price target on the stock.

