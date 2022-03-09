Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 9th (ABF, AHT, BA, BARC, BATS, CPNG, DADA, DGE, ENT, EXPN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 9th:

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Langenberg & Company began coverage on shares of. Langenberg & Company issued a buy rating on the stock.

BAE Systems (LON:BA) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $17.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $25.00.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Entain (LON:ENT) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the stock.

Ferguson (LON:FERG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Fresnillo (LON:FRES) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.41) price target on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating. They currently have $6.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.00.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX). Janney Montgomery Scott issued a neutral rating on the stock.

3i Group (LON:III) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

ITM Power (LON:ITM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. Citigroup Inc. currently has a GBX 550 ($7.21) target price on the stock.

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV). The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Relx (LON:REL) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

SSE (LON:SSE) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a buy rating. Citigroup Inc. currently has GBX 1,829 ($23.96) target price on the stock.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “View Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based smart window company. It uses artificial intelligence to automatically adjust in response to the sun and increase access to natural light. View Inc., formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp. II, is based in MILPITAS, Calif. “

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of Volvo, Volvo Penta, UD, Terex Trucks, Renault Trucks, Prevost, Nova Bus and Mack. In addition to vehicles and machines, its offering includes a range of services, such as insurance, rental services, spare parts, preventive maintenance, service agreements, assistance services and information technology (IT) services. Its product range is divided into Vehicles and Services. The sale of new vehicles, machinery and engines comprise Vehicles, as well as the sale of used vehicles and machines, trailers, superstructures and special vehicles. Its Services include the sale of spare parts. “

Truist Financial Co. initiated coverage on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM). They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zogenix is a specialty biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare central nervous system conditions that have limited or no treatment options. The company is currently pursuing two therapies targeting the Dravet Syndrome and the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome. “

