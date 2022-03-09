Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 9th (AXDX, AXTI, BBBY, BLUE, BURL, CBZ, CP, CROX, DV, ELY)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 9th:

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond have outpaced the industry in a year. The company is progressing well with the transformation plan, including store fleet optimization efforts and store remodeling programs. Its newly launched Owned Brands and enhanced digital capabilities also bode well. It also continues to gain from its enhanced omnichannel capabilities. The company is on track with enabling cross-banner browsing across Bed Bath & Beyond, buybuy BABY, and Harmon brands. However, the company’s dismal earnings trend continued in third-quarter fiscal 2021, where in it reported third straight quarter of earnings miss. Sales also lagged estimates. Results were affected by weak comps, lack of availability of products and supply-chain woes. The company was unable to fulfill orders due to supply-chain issues. Management cut the fiscal 2021 view.”

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a $292.00 target price on the stock.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have C$105.00 price target on the stock.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Crocs have outpaced the industry in the past year. The company boasts a robust surprise trend that continued in fourth-quarter 2021. The top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the seventh straight quarter. Solid consumer demand, as well as broad-based growth across all markets, channels and categories, contributed to the strong quarterly results. Clogs, sandals and Jibbitz remained key growth drivers. The company’s focus on product innovation and marketing, digital capabilities and potential gains from the HEYDUDE buyout bode well. Increased focus on the Crocs mobile app and global social platforms aided digital sales. It issued an upbeat 2022 view. However, elevated air freight, the adverse impacts of factory closures in Vietnam, and the global supply-chain issues remain concerning.”

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $118.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EMCOR’s shares have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, as it reported strong earnings and revenues (up 1.6% and 15.7% year over year, respectively) on the back of robust demand for its services. Strong demand across geographies and end-markets served as well as disciplined project execution are tailwinds. The U.S. Mechanical and Electrical Construction segments continued to display strength, backed by higher project activity. Strength in healthcare and manufacturing markets also supports the growth. Yet, gross and adjusted operating margin contracted 130 basis points (bps) and 60 bps, respectively, from the prior-year period. It expects fuel and energy costs along with macro uncertainties like supply chain disruption, inflation, and increased COVID-19 mandates to impact the business in 2022.”

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a hold rating. The firm currently has C$42.00 target price on the stock.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Guess? have underperformed the industry in the past year. The pandemic-related disruptions continue to impact the company’s operations. Although third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues increased year over year, the company continued to witness challenges related to lower store traffic as well as capacity restrictions. For the fiscal fourth quarter, Guess? expects revenues to be down mid-single digits from the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Nevertheless, the company benefits from its solid digital business, which performed well in the fiscal third quarter. Guess? is on track to make progress in its customer-centric initiatives, which includes omnichannel capabilities as well as advanced data analytics and customer segmentation. Management is committed to its six key strategies and has made remarkable progress against each of them.”

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a hold rating. They currently have C$40.50 price target on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS). They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $54.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lamb Weston has underperformed the industry in the past three months. The company has been seeing escalated costs for a while. Net income and adjusted EBITDA are likely to be under pressure for the rest of fiscal 2022, as it continues to navigate through inflation for key production inputs, transportation and packaging when compared with fiscal 2021 levels. Also, industry-wide challenges like labor shortages, upstream and downstream supply chain hurdles might be a concern. However, the company has been benefiting from solid demand in food away-from-home channels. The trend contributed to the top line during second-quarter fiscal 2022, which increased year over year. For fiscal 2022, management expects net sales growth to exceed its long-term goal of low-to-mid single digits. The company continues to gain on solid demand for frozen potato products.”

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Nickel Mines (OTCMKTS:NICMF) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Puma (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was upgraded by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser to a buy rating. The firm currently has $100.00 target price on the stock.

Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. to a buy rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has C$65.00 target price on the stock.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. They currently have €105.00 ($114.13) price target on the stock.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at William Blair.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

