Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Liquidia Call Options (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,739 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 490 call options.

Shares of LQDA stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,573. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $379.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liquidia by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liquidia by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidia by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,013,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 66,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

