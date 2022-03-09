Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Liquidia Call Options (NASDAQ:LQDA)

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 8,739 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,683% compared to the average daily volume of 490 call options.
Shares of LQDA stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 11,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,573. Liquidia has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $7.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. The firm has a market cap of $379.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.11.
A number of brokerages recently commented on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Liquidia from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.
About Liquidia (Get Rating)
Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Liquidia (LQDA)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.