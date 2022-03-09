StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Insider Diego Rotsztain Acquires 750 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) insider Diego Rotsztain purchased 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Diego Rotsztain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 20th, Diego Rotsztain purchased 877 shares of StoneX Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.00.

SNEX traded up $2.51 on Wednesday, reaching $70.31. 109,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,861. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.08.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.81. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in StoneX Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,799,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,497,000 after purchasing an additional 149,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

