Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,753 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 2.1% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 21,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $66.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $60.39 and a 12 month high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AOS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

