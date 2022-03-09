Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 51,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VPR Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,176,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 29.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after acquiring an additional 82,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the third quarter valued at $15,160,000.

RSX opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $33.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.55.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

