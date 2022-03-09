Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,181 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after acquiring an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,670,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,918,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $54.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.07 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.77.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.