Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 405 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 117.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total transaction of $23,428,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 317,894 shares of company stock valued at $107,586,674 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $296.35 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.01 and a 200-day moving average of $326.75. The company has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.78.

Synopsys Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.